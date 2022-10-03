KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $292,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vale by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vale by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.