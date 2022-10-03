Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $67,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

