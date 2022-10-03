Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VAW stock opened at $148.42 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

