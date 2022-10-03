4,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $54.57 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

