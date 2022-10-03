Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

