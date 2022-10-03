Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAM stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

