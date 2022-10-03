Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,615,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

