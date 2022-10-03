Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $833,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

