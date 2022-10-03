Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.24. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

