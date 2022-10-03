Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $176.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

