Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,321 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $149.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

