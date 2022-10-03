Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 52,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

