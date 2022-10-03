Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 157.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 276,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 495,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 150.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 119,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 72,052 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

EW opened at $82.63 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

