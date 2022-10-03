Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Raised by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $55.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,378.57.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

