Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.23. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 42.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Village Super Market Company Profile

VLGEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

