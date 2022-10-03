Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.