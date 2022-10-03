Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 293,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 215,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

VFMO stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74.

