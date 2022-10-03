11,210 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 462,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Further Reading

