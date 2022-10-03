Autus Asset Management LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $207.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

