SNS Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 324,146 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,298,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,362,000.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

