Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %
GILD stock opened at $61.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.