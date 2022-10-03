Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 23,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

