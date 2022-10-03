Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,729 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $128.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.44 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.