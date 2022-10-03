Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $63.11.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
