The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.