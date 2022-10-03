IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,807,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 994,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,862,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $325.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.94 and a 200-day moving average of $399.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $672.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

