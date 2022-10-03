Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $172.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:ITW opened at $180.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.49. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
