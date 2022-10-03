Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $172.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $180.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.49. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.