Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $116.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.