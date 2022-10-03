Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $130.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average of $152.93.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

