Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.91. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

