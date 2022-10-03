Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 701 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,227,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $243.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $242.70 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.