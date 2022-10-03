Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $970,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $64.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

