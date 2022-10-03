FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

