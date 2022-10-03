FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAR stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

