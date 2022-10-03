FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,741,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51.

