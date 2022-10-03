FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 110,089 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $337,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45.

