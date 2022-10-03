111,594 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.61% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $257,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

