Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

