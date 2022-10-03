FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 113,485 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

IAPR stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

