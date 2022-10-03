HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 5,964 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in American Express were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $134.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

