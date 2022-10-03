HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AWK opened at $130.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

