HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 5,451 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 566,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $144.42 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.