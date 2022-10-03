HighTower Trust Services LTA Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 545,938 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,160,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.