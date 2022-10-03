HighTower Trust Services LTA Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.