Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $143.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.17. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

