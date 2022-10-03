HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 9,513 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,694 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

