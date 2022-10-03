5,896 Shares in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Weber by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEBR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.46.

Weber Price Performance

Shares of Weber stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Weber Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.27.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.