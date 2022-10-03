HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $477,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,070,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

