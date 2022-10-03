HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $515,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 14.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

