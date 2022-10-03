Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $55,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3,088.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after buying an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after buying an additional 240,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after buying an additional 491,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

